Fallout 4 Contraption mods add machines to butcher corpses, create Soylent Green

If you've spent some time in Fallout 4 you've no doubt produced a lot of, well... meat. All the creatures you've killed, not to mention all the people, add up to a heck of a lot of flesh, bone, and blood. Considering it's the post-apocalypse, you should really be recycling as much as possible, and thanks to two mods for the Contraptions Workshop DLC, now you can have machines butcher all the meat and produce delicious and nutritious Soylent Green.

Your first stop should be the Manufacturing Extended mod, by Kentington. Forget for a moment that we've been talking about grinding up humans for food: this is a great mod that will enhance your settlements' factories. It adds a number of goodies, like conveyors that will both take junk directly from your workshop's inventory and deposit completed items back into it (why this feature wasn't in the DLC itself, I honestly can't imagine). It adds other machines like looms that will create Vault outfits and faction gear, a power armor forge, a distillery for manufacturing cola and booze, and forges for melee and fist weapons.

It also adds an auto-butcher. Hook a conveyor belt up to it, put a corpse on it (animal or human), and it'll break it down into meat, bone, leather, and other products depending on the type of body you're processing. Sure, it's a little grim, but this is a pretty grim world, and we haven't even gotten to the grimmest bit.

There's a mod for the Manufacturing Extended mod that will let you use the auto-butcher to produce Soylent Green (you'll need to be logged in to view it), the famous food rations from the film of the same name , made of (spoiler alert) people. It also can make dog food (mutant or ghoul flavor) and food paste. You can even use it to make a new decoration: a skull candle.

You'll need the Fallout 4 Contraptions Workshop DLC to chow down. And hey, don't think of yourself as a cannibal. You're just a people person.