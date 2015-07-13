Every Planet Procedural is a No Man's Sky art generator

Here is a neat thing, just recently tweeted out by No Man's Sky developer Hello Games:

This procedural No Man's Sky planet generator by @marian42_ is COOL! http://t.co/CC339p7Q2p http://t.co/wYOrv8QINV pic.twitter.com/ydMHtEECSA July 13, 2015

It is cool! It's called Every Planet Procedural, and it procedurally generates picture of alien worlds—sometimes with little space ships in the distance.

It was created by @marian42_. You'll find a couple more pictures below, or you can get your own by going to the page and hitting F5 until something pretty pops out.