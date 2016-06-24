Escape From Tarkov offers 15 minutes of atmospheric alpha footage

Is it unwise to pin all our Stalker 2 hopes and wishes on Escape From Tarkov, even though it's dissimilar in many ways? Perhaps, but oooh, doesn't it look quite Stalker-y, with its vaguely apocalyptic environments, its factional warfare, and its survival elements. Tarkov differentiates itself with its not-actually-post-apocalyptic setting, its online elements, and its seemingly even more hardcore survival focus, and now some new footage has appeared to show how things are progressing. Things appear to be progressing pretty well.

Here are 15 minutes of Escape From Tarkov footage set in a boring factory, but a boring factory rendered in exquisite detail:

If you're not quite sure what the game's all about, have a read of the About page on the official site. Escape From Tarkov will release in alpha this August, giving you a chance to experience its comprehensive gun customisation for yourself.