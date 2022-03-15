How to complete the Thops quest in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Thops quest is mercifully short—great news if you've slogged through the many steps that Ranni's quest requires. And just because Thops doesn't play a big part in his own story, that doesn't mean the rewards you get for completing his short quest aren't worth it.

The Thops quest rewards you with a Bell Bearing , a weapon , and a gesture that is required for specific tower puzzles. Completing the quest does require you to have killed a specific boss inside the Raya Lucaria Academy, but it's not clearly one of the steps. Here's what you need to know about Elden Ring Thops and how to complete his short quest.

Where is Thops in Elden Ring?

You first encounter Thops at the Church of Irith when you first venture into Liurnia of the Lakes, either after beating Godrick in Stormveil Castle or using the shortcut to bypass it. The church is located just to the southwest of the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

Thops is a student from Raya Lucaria Academy and you can buy sorceries from him. Choosing "Talk" from his shop menu will allow him to elaborate on who he is and he'll mention a Glintstone Key is needed to break the seal on the Academy. He asks that you bring him one if you find any extra keys on your travels.

Thops location. (Image credit: From Software)

Note: If you've already picked up the first key detailed in our Glintstone Key guide , and accessed the Academy already, you'll get a prompt to hand it over, but he'll refuse your offer saying the key is yours.

How to find the second Academy Key

The second Glintstone Key is a little more difficult to find than the first. You need to have access to Raya Lucaria Academy and fought your way through the area until you defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon boss.

From the Debate Parlor Site of Grace in the boss room, head north through the doors and outside into a courtyard with a fountain. Turn to your left and climb up the pile of rubble and up the stair ahead of you, though watch out for the sorcerers here. At the top of the stairs, turn left and hop over the railing to the steps below. Run up these steps, then turn left again and hop over another railing to land on a rooftop.

Follow the rooftop south until you see a couple of marionette enemies ahead of you. Take care of them then look for a ladder on the building to the right. Head west along the path at the top, but look out for a powerful sorcerer up ahead. Once you reach the building at the end, run around the right side of it towards the back, then drop down to another roof.

Glintstone key location. (Image credit: From Software)

Drop down from the northern edge of this rooftop, then again to the next one, then drop to another roof to the west. You should now spot another marionette enemy on the narrow roof below you. Jump down here, then drop to the ledge immediately in front of you, just to the left of the enemy. Follow the ledge around and then jump onto the circular roof ahead. Move around to the right side of the circular building and you'll find an open window you can climb through.

The second Glintstone Key is on the chandelier below you. You can use the beams here to drop down to it. Once you've grabbed the key, head back to Thops at the Church of Irith. When you hand it over, you'll receive the Erudition Gesture.

Thops's second location. (Image credit: From Software)

How to get the Academy Glintstone Staff

Once you've rested at a Site of Grace, Thops should change location. You'll find him again very near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace inside the Academy. You can loot his body to receive the Academy Glintstone Staff, Thops's Bell Bearing and the Thops's Barrier Ash of War.