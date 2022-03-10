Where to find Elden Ring's Moonveil katana

The magical Moonveil katana is a must-have Elden Ring weapon for aspiring magical sword-wielders. If you're looking for a physical weapon that won't require you to spend days farming runes to beef up your strength stat, this Intelligence-based blade is one excellent choice.

The good news is that you can even grab the Moonveil katana relatively early into your game. You'll have to beat a slightly nasty boss to earn it though, so don't go hunting it down at too low a level. Here's how to find this magical sword before you get too far out of Limgrave.

Elden Ring Moonveil katana location: Gael Tunnel

To find the Moonveil katana, you'll need to head into Caelid, the dead and reddish zone to the east of the Limgrave starting area. You're looking for Gael Tunnel, which is a small cave with a hole inside. Head south and down the cliff face from the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace to find this mineshaft. The Gael Tunnel Site of Grace is waiting for you at the bottom. Just beware that once you're inside, you'll need to get to the tunnel exit before you can fast travel out.

Luckily, you can run right past most of the enemies in the tunnel, pick up the Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance site, and walk out without having to fight the boss just yet. Keep making your way west and open the door west of the boss's fog wall to escape. You'll definitely want to pick up the rear entrance Site of Grace while you’re here too.

The boss you'll need to fight is the Magma Wyrm, which isn't terribly difficult but can be a bit of a pain. This thing is large, covers the ground in lava, and as a kicker, it's hanging out in a pretty tight room that doesn't give you much space to maneuver. Load up on your fire resistance consumables and stick close to its feet if possible.

Elden Ring Moonveil katana stats

After you manage to take down the Magma Wyrm, congrats! The Moonveil katana is yours. Here are the requirements for your new sword:

Strength: 12

12 Dexterity: 18

18 Intelligence: 23

It primarily scales damage based on intelligence with a C ranking and scales on dexterity with a D rank. The weapon skill Transient Moonlight is particularly flashy too. Your character will sheath the Moonveil and then pull it back out with a magical slash using either your light or heavy attack button. Even if you aren't locked onto an enemy, you can aim either the horizontal or vertical strikes using your camera.