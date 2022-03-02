Where to find the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring

Looking for the Elden Ring Haligtree Medallion? So, you've made it to the Mountaintops of the Giants. You're on top of the world, literally, but there's an area still blanked out to the north that's bothering you. It's possible to spy it down there, but there doesn't seem to be a way to descend to it.

This is where the Haligtree Medallion comes in. Lifts generally go both ways, and in this instance, the Grand Lift of Rold can also go downwards if you find the right medallion to show to it. In this guide, I'll explain how to find both left and right parts of the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring to let you into this brave new area, and even explain how to make your way to the Haligtree afterwards.

This guide contains spoilers for late game locations. So if you're at this point just yet, or don't want anything ruined, look away now.

Elden Ring Haligtree Medallion: left and right half locations

The first half of the Haligtree Medallion is pretty easy to get. Head to the Village of Albinaurics, located under the cliffs in southern Liurnia, and make your way up to the town itself. You'll find an enemy playing a flute near a pile of bodies, and a sarcophagus with an item nearby. Next to the sarcophagus is a pot. Hit this and it will turn into an old man, who will beg you to take the medallion for safekeeping.

The second half of the medallion is located in Castle Sol, at the northernmost point of the Mountaintops of the Giants. You'll have to descend through some graveyards near a Tibia Mariner, and run a gauntlet of giant skeletons who will try to squash you. Castle Sol itself is easy to recognise as it has a giant walking temple outside of it.

To get the medallion you'll have to fight the boss of the fort, Commander Niall. He's tricky for melee builds, since he summons two soldiers and has a lot of AoE attacks. The best way is to kill the more aggressive dual-sword soldier on the right first, then go for the shield one. During this phase, Niall will maintain a distance. After they're dead, he'll whack out his frost AoEs and lightning leg. If you have the Elden Ring Spirit Ashes you need to summon an NPC helper, now's the time to use it.

Once you beat Niall, head to the top of the fort to grab the medallion. Now, you can go back to the Grand Lift of Rold and cycle medallions to let you into the new area.

How to get to the Haligtree

You're not at the Haligtree just yet, though. If you want to get there, head to the north of the new region to the town of Ordina. You'll find a door leading further north at the top of some stairs sealed with a barrier. To unseal this, you have to head into the Gaol and light four statue candles. You can find the portal at the point in the screenshot below, and the location of the four statues marked with skulls once you enter the Gaol.

The hardest part of this challenge are the archers on the rooftops, and the invisible assassins in the streets who will backstab you. It's best to sneak, and sprint or evade when spotted. Using the Assassin's Approach incantation is good for masking your footsteps if you have it, though the Darkness incantation for concealment is pretty useless. Once you get all four, the doorway in Ordina is unlocked, and you can portal to the Haligtree.