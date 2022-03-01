Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations

By , published

How to unlock additional items from the Twin Maiden Husks.

Elden Ring Bell Bearing
(Image credit: From Software)

Looking for the Elden Ring Bell Bearings so you can unlock more items from the vendor in Roundtable Hold? These key items come in different forms and can be found inside chests or looted from Elden Ring bosses in the Lands Between.

Some are much more valuable than others, such as the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing, which unlocks certain Elden Ring Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks vendor, meaning you won't have to go searching whenever you want to upgrade your weapons. Here's what you need to know about Bell Bearings in Elden Ring, including how to use them. 

How to use Bell Bearings in Elden Ring 

Using a Bell Bearing is pretty simple. Once you have one, take it to Roundtable Hold and offer it to the Twin Maiden Husks vendor. You'll now have access to the new items that correspond to the Bell Bearing you offered and you're free to buy them as you would any other item—providing you have the spare runes to do so. 

Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations 

These are the Bell Bearing we've found so far. I'll add more as I find them.

Bone Peddler's Bell Bearing
Unlocks: Thick Animal Bones, Hefty Beast Bone
Location: Bell Bearing Hunter boss, an invasion in Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave (at night).

Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (1)
Unlocks: Smithing Stone (1), Smithing Stone (2), Glintstone Scrap
Location: Crystalian boss in Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, Liurnia of the Lakes.

Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (2)
Unlocks: Smithing Stone (3), Smithing Stone (4), Explosive Stone
Location: Inside a chest in the Sealed Tunnel, Altus Plateau.

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3)
Unlocks: Somber Smithing Stone (5), Somber Smithing Stone (6)
Location: Outside the First Church of Marika, Mountaintop of the Giants 

Image

Elden Ring guideConquer the Lands Between
Elden Ring dungeonsHow to defeat them
Elden Ring paintingsSolutions and locations
Elden Ring map fragments: Reveal the world
Elden Ring co-op: How to squad up online

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments