Dying Light 2 shifted 5 million copies in February alone

And the original's managed 20 million.

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is good stuff: we gave it 84%, mainly because drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings is cool. The developer has plans to support the game for years to come, as per the original, and has already shared some of the upcoming features, including a new game plus mode.

The studio has now issued a press release trumpeting that, as of 28 February 2022, it has sold 5 million copies of Dying Light 2 "and the numbers are significantly growing every month." The release also noted that the lifetime sales of the original game had surpassed 20 million. 

Both games are also flagged as having mostly positive Steam reviews, which is unsurprising when it comes to the original game in particular, which benefitted from an enormous post-launch pipeline of free and paid DLC. Techland has made clear its intention is to repeat this with the sequel, and finished off the sales announcement with a tease for something new next week. The current promise is over five years of support, including both free and paid DLCs.
Techland released an ambitious roadmap in January that suggests patch 3 will also be bringing in a series of events around mutated infected, while the first piece of story DLC remains scheduled for June.

Paweł Marchewka, Techland’s CEO, adds: "The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players."

