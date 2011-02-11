Duke Nukem Forever: Balls of Steel edition includes one foot tall bust of Duke Nukem

How much do love the Duke? Enough to buy a one foot tall bust bust of the man? In that case, the Duke Nukem Forever Balls of Steel edition is just for you. This special edition of Duke Nukem Forever also comes with a hardcover art book, a collectible comic book, poker chips and more.

A price for the pack is yet to be announced, but it will contain the following:2



Collectible bust of the greatest alien ass-kicker of all-time



Numbered, limited-edition certificate of authenticity



100-page hardcover book: The History, Legacy & Legend of Duke Nukem Forever Art from the Vault



Duke Nukem Forever postcard series



Duke Nukem Forever radioactive emblem sticker



Duke Nukem Forever collectable comic book



Duke Nukem Forever foldable paper craft



Duke Nukem Forever poker chips



Duke Nukem Forever mini-card deck



Duke Nukem Forever radioactive emblem dice



Duke Nukem is due out on May 1. Check out the latest screens here , and head over to the official Duke Nukem Forever site for more information.

The Balls of Steel edition looks good, but not as good as the mysterious Duke Nukem package PC Gamer received recently. We were convinced the black box was some sort of weapon, but it turned out to contain a full sized ham, a huge cigar, a bottle of bourbon and a copy of Guns and Ammo. All items have since been dealt with.