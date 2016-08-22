Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass contents and unlock times announced

Eidos has finally revealed what's included in the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass we wondered about a couple of weeks ago when a reminder of its existence was quietly slipped into the system requirements. The pass will cover two “story DLCs” entitled System Rift and A Criminal Pass, set to come out in the fall and winter respectively, and a wack of in-game items that will be available when the game goes live on August 23.

Those bonus in-game items are:

The Tactical Pack, which features a custom-skinned Tranquilizer Rifle, the Micro Assembler Augmentation, a pack of tranquilizer ammo, three smoke grenades, and two gas grenades

Four Praxis Kits, which enable further evolution of augmentations

5000 credits, with which you will buy stuff

1000 weapon parts, for upgrading your firepower

Five Breach Booster packs, which unlock new weapons, items and other stuff in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided—Breach, the arcade hacking mode announced in June

20 Breach chipsets, used to acquire “exclusive items” in Breach, including custom weapons and premium Booster Packs

The Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass is included with the Digital Deluxe edition of the game on Steam, which goes for $90/£65, or can be purchased separately for $30/£25. And now, the unlock times:

It's so close! Pass a few minutes of these final few hours by joining us in an analysis of Adam Jensen's apartment. His new digs aren't as swanky as his old Detroit home, but man, that's one hell of a TV set. Those wood beam ceiling arches are pretty sweet, too.