Destiny 2 Solstice armor upgrade guide

It’s summer, which for inveterate Destiny 2 players can only mean one thing—the Solstice of Heroes is back. This seasonal event is a high point for the year for those of us looking for something new to grind, offering a smattering of additional content and some of the best looking gear in the game. As ever, acquiring a fully-masterworked set of armor is going to involve several days play, but the additional reward this year is that the gear will carry over into the Shadowkeep expansion's new armor 2.0 system when it launches on 17 September. When the DLC drops, you'll have an updated set waiting for you at the gunsmith.

How do I get the Drained Armor set?

The first step is the most simple. All you need to do is visit the tower, listen to Eva Levante ramble for a wee bit, and then take receipt of the first piece of armour in the Drained set. After that, you’ll be asked to travel to the European Aerial Zone, which is a special location accessible through the new big blue activity icon on the tower map.

Handily the activity is match-made, so you don't need a team to start it up. Finishing a run and then head back to see Eva again in the Tower. After another quick speech, you’ll receive the rest of the Drained armor set. It’s as simple as that.

What is the European Aerial Zone?

The European Aerial Zone (EAZ), is a timed activity for three players. Your goal to hunt marked mini-bosses dotted around the area—just follow the white arrows on the mini-map. The more of these enemies you kill, the more hidden chests you’re able to open at the end of the run. Note that there will often be two mini-bosses active on the map at once, so to get the optimal number of kills you'll need to split up.

Once the timer reaches zero, one of several possible main bosses will spawn. During the fight you’ll also be notified that a Prismatic Taken can be found on the field. Defeating the Prismatic Taken will bestow a buff on your fireteam based on the energy type of the day.

After the boss is beaten, all the chests generated by killing the earlier targets will now spawn. You'll be given a quick glimpse of their location before the icons disappear, so ideally have each of your team mates looking in a different direction. The game gives you a couple of minutes to find them all. Don't forget you can use your sparrow to zip around the map.

Now it’s time to power up your Drained armor set

For each class; Warlock, Hunter, or Titan, there will be certain prerequisites you must complete on all of the armor prior to leveling up while wearing the actual piece itself. In order to use your time most efficiently, wherever possible you want to double up on completing tasks so read the checklist thoroughly and look for activities and destinations where you can work on multiple objectives at once. The tasks are as follows:

Warlock

(Image credit: Bungie)



Helmet Complete EAZ events, land precision final blows, and defeat Cabal

Boots Loots chests in the EAZ, collect Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat enemies in the EAZ while using a Void subclass

Chest Complete Adventures, collect Arc orbs in the Crucible or Gambit, unlock Solstice Packages. Note that Gambit Prime will not spawn orbs

Gauntlets Complete playlist Strikes, collect orbs of any type in any activity, defeat guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Bond Complete public events on Nessus, complete Solstice of Heroes bounties (which are available from Eva), complete Crucible or Gambit matches

Hunter

(Image credit: Bungie)

Helmet Complete EAZ events, land precision finals blows, and defeat Fallen

Boots Complete public events on Nessus, complete Solstice of Heroes bounties, defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Chest Loot chests in the EAZ, collect Elemental Orbs of any type in any activity, defeat enemies while using a Solar subclass in the EAZ

Gauntlets Complete playlist Strikes, collect Solar orbs in Gambit of Crucible, unlock Solstice of Heroes packages. Do not open more packages than you need to. Once you've acquired the majestic set, this will be added to the loot pool for packages, enabling you to get different perk rolls, so you're better off waiting

Cloak Complete adventures, collect Arc orbs in any strike, complete Crucible or Gambit matches

Titan

(Image credit: Bungie)

Helmet Complete EAZ events, land precision final blows, defeat Hive

Boots Complete public events on Nessus, collect Void orbs in Crucible or Gambit. Unlock Solstice of Heroes packages

Chest Complete Adventures, collect Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Gauntlets Loot chests in the EAZ, complete Solstice of Heroes bounties, defeat enemies in the EAZ while using an Arc subclass

Mark Complete playlist Strikes, collect Elemental Orbs of any type in any activity, complete Crucible or Gambit matches

In order to generate orbs of a specific element, ensure you're using energy and power weapons of that type. You'll also generate orbs based on the subclass you're using, and receive a 30-second element-specific buff according to whatever the element of that day is. I'd advise starting off with the strikes requirement and working on the orbs and precision blows at the same time.

Another useful tip is that once you've done all the objectives on a particular piece you can always swap that out for an exotic, which can make doing other objectives easier. When you're done with everything it's time to meditate with your armour (make sure you're wearing all of it) at the altar in the tower and receive the Renewed armor set.

From Renewed to Majestic

Similar to the previous set, you’ll need to wear all the armour and complete specific tasks. This time they're notably more grindy. They are as follows:

Warlock

(Image credit: Bungie)



Helmet Defeat enemies in Strikes while using a subclass that matches the element of the day, collect Elemental Orbs of any type in the EAZ, defeat minibosses in the EAZ

Boots Complete Heroic public events (here's how to trigger all those), collect Solar orbs in strikes, defeat Hive using a subclass that matches the daily element

Chest Complete gambit matches (Prime is quickest), complete daily or weekly challenges (these are any of the gold stars on the Director map), defeat enemies with Void weapons

Gauntlets Complete bounties, collect Elemental Orbs using a subclass that matches the element of the day, as a team defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit using Solar weapons

Bond Complete patrols on Titan, loot chests in the EAZ, land Arc Super final blows

Hunter

(Image credit: Bungie)

Helmet Complete bounties, loot chests in the EAZ, defeat enemies with Arc weapons

Boots Complete daily or weekly challenges, defeat enemies in Strike playlists while matching the element of the day, defeat enemies in Crucible as a team using Void weapons

Chest Complete Gambit matches, collect Elemental orbs of any variety in any activity, defeat enemies with Void grenades

Gauntlets Complete Heroic public events, collect Arc orbs in any Strike, defeat Cabal while matching the element of the day

Cloak Complete patrols in the EDZ, collect Elemental orbs in the EAZ of any type, defeat minibosses in the EAZ

Titan

(Image credit: Bungie)

Helmet Complete Gambit matches, collect Elemental orbs that match the daily element, defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit using Arc weapons

Boots Complete bounties, collect Void orbs in any Strike, defeat enemies with Solar melee attacks

Chest Defeats enemies in Strikes while matching your subclass to the daily element, loot chests in the EAZ, defeat Fallen while matching your subclass to the daily element

Gauntlets Complete Heroic public events, complete daily or weekly challenges, defeat minibosses in the EAZ

Mark Complete patrols on Io, collect Elemental Orbs of any type in the EAZ, defeat enemies with Solar weapons

Once again, after completing all the necessary steps, you’ll need to return to the tower and meditate at the altar to upgrade your armour from Renewed to Majestic.

The final step, masterworking your gear

Unlike the previous steps, masterworking your Legendary Solstice of Heroes gear is the same regardless of which class you are playing as. These tasks are fairly difficult and will take some time. In fact one of them is time-gated by which curse week it is in the Dreaming City. So, to masterwork each item you’ll need to do the following:

Helmet Score 200K or more in a Nightfall Strike. For this you're going to want to set your card to around 5.2x and be sure to kill everything. Pick a damage singe that not many enemies in the strike use, and use modifiers such as extinguish and momentum

Boots Reset your season 7 Valor rank in Crucible

Chest Complete the Shattered Throne in the Dreaming City with two or less players

Gauntlets Complete playlist Strikes with clanmates

Class Item (Bonds/Marks/Cloaks) Defeat challenging enemies (enemies with yellow or orange healthbars) across the system

Solstice of Heroes is a long event and masterworking your gear is quite a task, but don’t worry, you've got a full month to do it and if your end goal is to get the triumph, you’re only required to masterwork one of the pieces of gear you receive. Oh, and in order to get those swanky glow ornmanents you've seen other players rocking, I'm afraid you're going to have to visit Eververse. A full set in a particular element will set you back 5000 Bright Dust or 800 Silver. Oof indeed. Once unlocked the glows work like ornaments, meaning you can switch them on or off and use them on all characters.