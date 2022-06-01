What is the Iron Banner daily challenge in Destiny 2?

Trying to work out what Iron Banner daily challenges are in Destiny 2? Lord Saladin, or Valus Forge as he’s now known to his Cabal pals, is back at the tower with his big flaming circle. But in typical Destiny fashion, the new Iron Banner quest has a slightly confusing step in order to complete it. Bungie has a tendency of creating overly complicated quests by simply choosing the wrong words, and the confusion around Iron Banner daily challenges is a good example.

If you’ve just started the Season of the Haunted, you might want to know where to find the collectible Calus Bobbleheads (opens in new tab) aboard the Leviathan, or where to find Opulent Chests and how to use the Opulent Keys (opens in new tab) that open them. Either way, here’s what that quest means when it tells you to complete an Iron Banner daily challenge.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to complete the Iron banner daily challenge in Destiny 2

In typical Destiny fashion, the confusion around Iron Banner daily challenges is mainly because of word choice in the quest description. The daily challenge is what you would usually consider a weekly challenge, and is listed when you hover over the Iron Banner activity in the Crucible section of destinations. A lot of people, me included, thought that it was referring to daily bounties like the ones that the Iron Banner used to have before it changed.

The Iron Banner daily challenge is pretty straightforward: you just have to compete in matches using either the Void or Solar subclasses. Do this, and you’ll get to the next step in the new Iron Banner quest.