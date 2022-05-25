Where to find the Calus bobbleheads in Destiny 2

Looking for the Destiny 2 bobblehead locations? While trawling the spooky depths of the Leviathan during the Season of the Haunted, you might happen upon a bobblehead that looks a lot like the ex-emperor of the Cabal. There are currently four to collect and you'll need them for a triumph necessary for claiming that seasonal title.

As with previous season collectibles, chances are more bobbleheads will be added with each weekly reset, so I’ll be sure to keep this guide updated if new ones arrive. That said, here are all four of the current bobblehead locations in Destiny 2, and how to unlock the slightly trickier ones in the Castellum and during the new Sever activity.

Destiny 2 bobblehead locations

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie)

Castellum bobblehead

When you transmat into the Castellum immediately walk forward and turn left to find a locked door with a switch next to it. The bobblehead is inside, but you can only open it after the Nightmare Containment event is complete and before the next one begins. Once finished, head back here and open the door to find the bobblehead inside.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie)

Royal Pools bobblehead

Enter the Royal Pools and head to the farthest right-hand side. Inside the long room with the pillars you’ll find a hole that leads down into a ship. Follow the corridor and you’ll eventually arrive at the bobblehead.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie)

Pleasure Gardens bobblehead

This one is by far the easiest. Head to the giant statue of Calus standing on the platform near the centre of the gardens and look behind it to find the bobblehead.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie)

Sever bobblehead

The last bobblehead is found in the Sever - Grief mission. Once you’ve unlocked it, work your way through the Leviathan until you reach the point where you’re asked to flip four manual override switches. One of them requires you to pick up a wrench and use it to turn off a wall of electricity blocking your path to one of the switches. When you enter the room with the switch, jump along the pipes on the right side and climb up to find the bobblehead at the top of the room.