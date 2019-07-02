Cyberpunk 2077's in-game band comes to the real world with its first single

Chippin' In is a hit single released by Samurai shortly after the turn of the millennium, brought from the game to the real world at the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer revealed last month at E3, after Keanu Reeves was revealed as Johnny Silverhand. Today CD Projekt dropped the full track and announced that it's the work of Swedish punk band Refused, which has partnered with the studio to make an entire "greatest hits" EP as Samurai that will include music "heavily inspired by the original source material, as well as original tracks created by the band exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077."

A band may not be the most obviously cyber-thing ever, but Samurai isn't just a band—it's Johnny Silverhand's band, described in the Cyberpunk Wiki as "a legendary chrome rock band" that split up in 2008 after the keyboardist Nancy murdered her abusive husband by putting him out the window of their 83rd floor apartment. She only did seven months, but rock and roll burns hot and fast, and that was enough time for Samurai to sputter. Silverhand and bandmate Kerry Eurodyne went on to successful solo careers, while Nancy changed her name to Bes Isis and became a major media presence on Network 54, a 24-hour news station in Night City.