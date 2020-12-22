Should you tell Lizzy Wizzy the truth in Cyberpunk 2077?

Wondering what you should say to Lizzy Wizzy during the Cyberpunk 2077 Violence quest? There are a number of choices you can make throughout your time in Night City and while some can affect the ending, others might change the course of a certain side story—or stop them dead in their tracks.

If you've come across the Violence side mission in Cyberpunk 2077, you're likely here because you're not sure what to choose when it's time to either tell Lizzy Wizzy the truth or lie to her. As always, be aware that there are minor spoilers ahead but if you want to know the outcome of each choice during the Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzy Wizzy quest, read on below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Violence: Should you lie to Lizzy Wizzy or tell her the truth?

In order to start this quest, you'll need to complete the Search and Destroy main story job. After you've received the message that starts this quest, head to the No-Tell Motel in Kabuki to meet up with Lizzy Wizzy and pick up the job that she gives you.

The job basically involves heading to the Riot club during the night time and investigating Lizzy's manager, Liam to find out whether he's betrayed her. There is a missable conversation between Liam and a woman named Asa Risu that you can listen in to in the VIP room, but once you've gained the information you need and grabbed the security footage from the computer, you'll need to call Lizzy. You can choose one of the following options:

You were right, an affair

It's worse

You should choose to tell Lizzy the truth so say "it's worse" when given the choice. If you pick the first option, Lizzy will be upset, but the mission will be completed and you'll receive your money for the job. The second option, will continue the quest later on and you'll get to meet up with her again and help her with another job. You'll receive a bigger reward for these extra steps in the end, too.