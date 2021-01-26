Cyberpunk 2077 adds official modding support

Cyberpunk 2077 mods have been popping up almost since the game itself released on December 10, and now things might get a bit easier for those busy modders. The first official modding support tools for Cyberpunk 2077 have now arrived.

That's promising news: it's been a question for a while if modding would be officially supported post-launch by CD Prokekt. If you recall, back in 2019, CD Projekt global community lead Marcin Momot said, "Obviously, we would love to support the modding community in the future, but for the time being we want to focus on releasing the game first."

Well, the game is out, and due to its buggy nature it could definitely use the benefit of more mods. What's available now on the official modding support page doesn't sound like a whole lot (at least when compared to The Witcher 3's official modkit), but its a start:

Metadata : Per game release, required by some of the tools

: Per game release, required by some of the tools ArchiveDump : A utility for listing contents of game data archives

: A utility for listing contents of game data archives TweakDump : A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries

: A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries TweakDB IDs: A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata

"Tools will be continuously updated alongside with game patches to ensure compatibility," the site reads. Modders who want to start diving in to make mods should also read the licence agreement first.

It's been a rough few weeks for Cyberpunk 2077—an apology video didn't do much but raise more questions, the first major patch aimed at fixing bugs introduced an entirely new bug, and CDPR is facing more than one lawsuit over the troubled release. There's also still no word when Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation consoles, where it was removed from sale on December 18.