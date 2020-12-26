Cover up that ugly wall with this 65-inch 120Hz 4K OLED TV that's back on sale for $1499

Is your room missing something? Instead of wasting your time and money on something lame like art, why not have a colossal television fill that void?



Right now, you can get a 65-inch Vizio OLED 4K Smartcast TV for $1499, which is marked down by $500. The last time this TV was on sale was on Black Friday, which promptly sold out in about an hour. Usually, TVs like this come back in stock a few months after they sell out during the holidays, so this was a pleasant surprise.

The Vizio OLED line of TVs makes for great gaming (yay, 120Hz), including features like SmartCast for streaming, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X surrounded surround, and AMD FreeSync, and works with all the usual virtual assistants. OLED TVs come at a premium price, but we're fans because of their wide viewing angles and outstanding color accuracy and contrast. Our buddies at Tom's Guide were very impressed by Vizio's brand of OLEDs.

Bargain OLED Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 65-inch |120Hz| OLED | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

The larger version of Vizio's OLED TV line is at an incredible price that is practically a no brainer for anyone looking to take up an entire wall to play games in 4K.



