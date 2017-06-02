Corsair's modular 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply is on sale for $80

Take it from us, it's not worth skimping on a generic brand power supply with a questionable reputation. If it goes up in smoke, it can take your system with it. Paying a little more for a name brand PSU is worth it. That doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on a PSU. The trick is to nab one on sale, as is the case with Corsair's RM650x.

As the model name implies, the RM650x is a 650W PSU and it's currently on sale for $80 on Newegg after a $20 mail-in-rebate.

The RM650x is fully modular, which can be handy when building inside tight confines, such as a small form factor chassis. It is also 80 Plus Gold certified.

This one utilizes a single +12V rail design with 54A available to feed power hungry CPUs and GPUs. As for connectors, things shake out like this:

1 x ATX

1 x EPS

1 x floppy

7 x 4-pin peripheral (Molex)

4 x PCI-Express

8 x SATA

The cables are fully sleeved and several of them are flattened out to make cable management easier.

You can grab the RM650x on sale here. The printable rebate form is available here (PDF).

