Check out this epic rap song and music video about Kingdom Come: Deliverance

British rapper Dan Bull illuminates the story of Henry, humble son of a blacksmith.

Attention music lovers and RPG fans: British rapper Dan Bull has put together a rather epic rap song and music video honoring Henry, the humble and frequently grubby blacksmith's son from Kingdom Come: Deliverance. You can watch and listen above as Henry's life and trials are illuminated and celebrated—though keep in mind there are spoilers for certain elements of the story.

If you're into it and want to hear more from Dan Bull, who raps about games, the internet, politics, and more, here's a massive spotify playlist with hundreds of his songs on it.

Christopher Livingston

As staff writer, Chris has a love/hate relationship with Early Access survival games and an odd fascination with the lives of NPCs. He learned how to make animated gifs a while ago and now it's pretty much all he does.
