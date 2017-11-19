CD Projekt responds to Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer concerns: 'We leave greed to others'

CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński raised a few eyebrows last week when he said the publisher's upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 would contain online elements to ensure its "long-term success". In an interview with Polish investment site Strefa Inwestorow (translation via TechRaptor), he said he wanted the game to be "commercially even more significant" than The Witcher 3, and some fans were worried about what that meant.

The company has responded to those concerns on Twitter today. It said that any online elements would not take away from the single-player part of the game, and that fans should "think nothing less than TW3—huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG".

.@PrettyBadTweets Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than TW3 — huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for — no bullshit, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others.November 19, 2017

The issue of micro-transactions, loot boxes, and developers getting more money out of players that have already paid for a game has been bubbling away for a few weeks, particularly around the release of EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2. EA temporarily disabled microtransactions this week because of the backlash from players.

CD Projekt Red's statement doesn't fully clarify what the multiplayer will look like—will it contain microtransactions?—but the developer is clearly determined to stay on fans' good sides.

While we're waiting to find out more, here's everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 so far.