Popular

Castlevania Season 3 is coming soon, looking cool

By

Toss a coin to your Belmont.

The third season of Netflix's thoroughly decent Castlevania series was delayed from its original December release date, and will now be arriving on March 5—all at once as is their way. There's a trailer for it showing plenty of action and horror and swordplay. The first two seasons of Netflix's Castlevania had some great anime-style fight scenes and it doesn't look that's about to change.

According to the plot summary, "Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector." Hopefully this third season finds a bit more time for the heroes, who spent most of the previous season hanging out in a library while the villains spent months scheming and betraying each other and carrying out their plots.

Two entirely watchable TV shows based on videogames—what a time to be alive.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments