Blizzard appears to have leaked three more spooky Overwatch Halloween skins

Three more skins for Overwatch's 'Halloween Terror' event, which launches on Tuesday, appear to have leaked early via adverts on Facebook. Blizzard revealed two skins (McCree and Reaper) earlier this week in a promo for the event, but the ads also show a frightening lick of paint for Mei, Zenyatta and Symmetra.

We have Mei the vampire at the top of this article, plus the other two below. My favourite is a Cthulhu-style Zenyatta, but Symmetra covered in scales looks striking too.

The screens first surfaced this Reddit thread late last night. Just to stress, these haven't been confirmed as real by Blizzard. Here they are:

Here's the Reaper and McCree skins Blizzard revealed earlier this week:

The nights grow coldAnd monsters appearA great evil gathersAnd Halloween draws near... pic.twitter.com/98CXWqQ0gcOctober 3, 2017

We still don't know for sure what's coming in the Halloween event, which will last until November 2. Last year, Blizzard replaced loot boxes with glowing jack-o-lanterns filled with more than 100 new cosmetic items including skins, sprays, profile icons, and emotes. Plus, the update debuted the first-ever PvE game mode, Junkenstein's Revenge.