So your kid wants to play Minecraft on PC? Our Black Friday picks for a budget gaming laptop

Hello, PC gaming illiterate parent that found us through a desperate Google search. Welcome. You're in safe hands now. What did you type in a panic to get here? Cheap laptop Minecraft? Maybe Kid wants to play Minecraft on computer? Or the all too common Oh god help my child wants to play Minecraft on PC and I don't even know what PC means?

We can help.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Whatever age your youngster is, a laptop is probably a good first step into PC gaming, especially with Minecraft. It's portable, so you won't need to tear down a wall and make room for a big desktop PC desk, and they can take it around the house, use it at school if necessary, or take it to a bud's for a sleepover gaming session.

But if they are bugging you about a beastly desktop gaming PC, I'd check out our Black Friday hub to get started. However, Minecraft doesn't require expensive hardware to run—lucky you! A simple, cheap laptop will do just fine.

Here's a few budget laptops on sale this Black Friday that'll work for Minecraft and plenty more.

Minecraft laptops $500 and under

Levono IdeaPad 3 | 15-inch | Ryzen 5 | Integrated Radeon Vega 8 | $499 $399 at Walmart (save $100)

It won't run the newest PC games very well, but this IdeaPad's integrated graphics can render Minecraft just fine. It's a good option on the lower end, especially for kids that want to play Minecraft and Minecraft only. View Deal

HP Pavilion | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 | GTX 1650 | $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy (save $250) You can't get a gaming laptop for under $500, they said. They were wrong. This is a great mid-range gaming laptop for the price, and it'll run Minecraft without issue. A great low-risk option. View Deal

$500 - $750 Minecraft laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Intel i3 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

If your child was raised on touchscreens, the Surface Pro is a nice transitional tool for a budding PC gamer. It's a laptop that doubles as a tablet—just snap a keyboard on and off at will. It'll run Minecraft with ease, too. View Deal

Asus ROG Gaming | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 7 |GTX 1660 Ti | $699.99 at Walmart (save $300)

For just $699, this laptop comes with a fancy 144Hz refresh rate. That means games can run at a higher frame rate, or frames per second. Minecraft is no problem for it, and it'll run buttery smooth compared to devices with lesser screens. View Deal

$750 - $1000 Minecraft laptops

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Core i5-9300H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

This is the laptop for the gamer child you know isn't going to quit anytime soon. The hardware in this sucker won't just play Minecraft, it'll play anything the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 can with ease, and then some.View Deal