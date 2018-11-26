It's Cyber Monday, and tons of PC parts are on sale, including some of the best PC cases. Whether you're making a new build from scratch or moving your existing PC into a nicer enclosure, this is the best time of the year to pick up a new computer case at a discount.

Enclosures typically don't change much year to year—in fact, our current top PC case pick was released in 2017. Still, there have been a few new products that caught our attention over the past year, like Corsair's Obsidian 500D and Fractal Design's Define R6. There are some great deals, too. Here are the best of them:

Cyber Monday PC case deals

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower | $139.98 (save $40)

Corsair’s flagship Crystal 570X includes three RGB fans and an integrated LED controller. The 570X is wrapped with tempered glass panels, making it easy to show off your lighting. Out of stock. Buy on Newegg

Enermax ECA3520 | $49.99 (save $20)

There are many cases, and opinions vary greatly on what looks good. This Enermax supports 240/280mm coolers, which was a requirement for our high-end build, and it's 29 percent off right now. Buy at Newegg.

Corsair Carbide 88R | $39.99 (save $15)

This is already a budget-friendly case, and the current $10 rebate card brings the price down to just $40. Note that this is a microATX case, so you'll need a smaller motherboard. Buy at Newegg

UK deals

Expired deals

NZXT H400i Micro-ATX | $116.45 (save $33.54)

A mini version of one of our favorite mid towers. Perfect for fitting a high-end gaming PC in a compact package. It includes three fans and two RGB LED strips. Buy on Amazon

NZXT H700i Mid-Tower | $164.99 (save $35)

Our case of the year in 2017. Its smart hub makes it easy to control your fans and RGB, and the H700i comes with four installed fans and two RGB strips. Buy on Amazon

These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.

NZXT H200i ITX Tower | $100 (save $30)

This is our favorite mini ITX case on the market. It has a great cable management system for easy expansion, and it's a great choice for building a compact but high-end PC. Out of stock. Buy on Newegg

DIYPC Solo-T2-R Black | $19.97 (save $20.01)

Budget cases are easy to find. Budget cases that don't absolutely suck are a bit harder to come by. DIYPC's case is perhaps a bit garish for some, but it's sturdy and will get the job done, for only a Jackson. Out of stock. Buy at Newegg.

NZXT H500i Black/Blue Tempered Glass | $109.62 (save $22)

The price has gone up a little, but this is still a small deal on NZXT's H500i, an attractive case with a tempered glass side panel. The black/red variant is $5 cheaper if you want that. Buy at Newegg

Thermaltake View 71 | $99.99 (save $70)

Both tempered windows swing open to provide easy access in this full tower case. It's discounted $40 plus an additional $30 via rebate card until November 25. Buy on Newegg