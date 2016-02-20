BioWare asks, "Would you play a Dragon Age Tactics game?"

I don't think I've ever played a BioWare game for the combat, but when faced with the question, "Would you play a Dragon Age Tactics game? (Tactics as in a game like Fire Emblem or XCOM)", my answer has to be a resounding yes. Partly because I bloody love tactics games like Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics, and partly because it's always interesting to see Dragon Age being bent into a different shape.

It's not an idle question, either, as it's been asked by Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah on Twitter—look, he even made it a poll, so he can record the results.

Would you play a Dragon Age Tactics game?February 19, 2016

Darrah has elaborated in the replies that the hypothetical Tactics spin-off would likely have Fire Emblem-style romance options, "would have to be canon", and that it would be turn-based, obviously. Oh and it wouldn't count as Dragon Age 4.

Dragon Age Tactics wouldn't necessarily be on PC: one of the options of his poll is "Only Mobile/handheld", but then another is "Only on PC". I think we can all agree that it should exist though? Providing Varric, Cassandra and Sera are in it, anyway. Whatever your thoughts, let BioWare know on Twitter.