Hearthstone Scholomance Academy: Our top theorycrafted decks

These Hearthstone Scholomance Academy theorycraft decks will help you get the edge on your rivals ahead of the upcoming expansion. After busting open your Hearthstone packs, you'll want to construct builds that make the most of your new cards. It's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the new options, but I'm here to help you hop on the Ranked ladder quickly.

These theorycrafted decks may require some refining as the meta develops, but they're a great place to start playing around. Hearthstone's Scholomance Academy contains 135 new cards— of which 40 are dual-class. The Spellburst keyword makes its debut, triggering specific minion effects when a spell is played. There's a lot to take in, so I've compiled a list of the most promising Hearthstone Scholomance Academy theorycraft decks, including core cards to pay attention to, and the best strategies for each.

Demon Hunter

Scholomance Academy Control Demon Hunter deck

Deckcode: AAECAea5AwTtBbXJA9TNA8/SAw3O0gPM0gPgvAP8yAPXuwP7zgPpvgPN0gPHxgP31QPRzQPZxgPEvAMA

Cost: 9220 Dust

Soul Shear (Image credit: Blizzard)

Control Demon Hunter has always felt like a bit of a meme deck given the strength of the class' aggro abilities. hsdecktech's build uses some new tools that make it worthwhile, though. Spirit Jailer, Soul Shear, and Marrowslicer introduce Soul Fragments. Restoring health when drawn, these are an important resource in a control deck.

Soul Fragments also come in handy for controlling the board. Shardshatter Mystic destroys a Soul Fragment in your deck to deal three damage to all other minions. Soulicologist Malicia also floods the field with 3/3 Souls with Rush, depending on how many Soul Fragments you've shuffled into your deck. You can depend on your board clears to keep your large minions safe.

Shutting down games calls upon Ashes of Outland legendary Magtheridon to do your dirty work. Slamming down a Dormant 12/12 is already enough to make your opponent uneasy, but let's give them a real headache by copying it with Felosophy beforehand.

Druid

Scholomance Academy Aggro Druid deck

Adorable Infestation (Image credit: Blizzard )

Deck code: AAECAZICAA/+AfDUA86UA7nSA/muA/nMA9zMA5vOA/+tA8qcA/cDxtEDw5QD5gW6tgMA

Cost: 1520 Dust

Face is the place with BoarControl's Aggro Druid. This deck features old favourites from previous Aggro Druid combinations, including cards like Acornbearer and Frenzied Felwing, with a few destructive additions. Depending on how fortunate your opening hand is, you can see this deck filling up the board as early as your first turn.

One-mana Gibberling has a Spellburst effect that summons another Gibberling. Pairing this with Adorable Infestation gives you promising early value as it buffs it by +1/+1, summons a 1/1 Cub and adds a Cub to your hand. Victory rests on continuously churning out relentless tiny threats and increasing their stats using Power of the Wild and Savage Roar for a devastating finisher. There's also room to discover more spells with Nature Studies, supported by neutral cards like Intrepid Initiate that use the Spellburst keyword to grant you even more damage.

Hunter

Scholomance Academy Highlander Hunter deck

Shan'do Wildclaw (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAR8eudID/K8DlwiizgOKrQPhBKK5A/+6A/yjA+PUA7UD5KQDjq0D/q8DwdADi60D2wmDuQPypQOHsAP/sAOIsAP21gPnsAOvtwPYsgOmpQOEpwORsQP7uwMAAA==

Cost: 19120 Dust

Highlander Hunter has been an established Tier 1 deck for a while so it's already in good shape for tearing up your ladder climb. That said, I've dropped a few cards to make room for a handful of powerful new Scholomance options in this version.

Playing Dinotamer Brann to summon King Krush has been a solid finisher in the past, but new dual-class legendary Shan'do Wildclaw can copy your charging dinosaur for just three mana. That's a whopping 16 damage on turn ten that you can send straight at your opponent's face. Even if you're not holding Dinotamer Brann, Lorekeeper Polkelt lets you re-order your deck from the highest to lowest cost card to help you draw it quickly.

The Highlander dragon package continues to form the backbone of this deck, so these synergies are mostly untouched. Ace Hunter Kreen protects your other characters when they attack by making them Immune, so Rush cards like Diving Gryphon and Zixor, Apex Predator may stick around for longer when clearing opposing minions. Your early game is stronger thanks to Wolpertinger—a 1/1 that summons a copy of itself—paired with Adorable Infestation.

Mage

Scholomance Academy Exodia Mage deck

Potion of Illusion (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAf0EBskDv6QD9KsDjbsDkssD99EDDIoBqwS0BMsE5gTtBJYFn5sD/50D+MwDhc0D5dEDAA==

Cost: 5680 Dust

Exodia Mage is back, albeit in a different form that uses the new Mage legendary Mozaki, Master Duelist, and a new epic card called Potion of Illusion. FunkiMonki's deck is brimming with spell damage and plenty of cards to stall the game and freeze your opponent's minions.

The OTK condition requires you to play Mozaki with Potion of Illusion to add a one-cost copy of it to your hand. You then repeat the process by playing Mozaki with both Sorcerer's Apprentices and another Potion of Illusion to copy all the minions on the board. Using Mozaki's spell damage abilities, watch your Arcane Missiles spiral into double-digit damage. There are also a couple of Magic Tricks in case you need an extra push.

If you're missing the beautiful, bearded Archmage Antonidas, there's a version that still uses him, although it seems as though the combo is trickier to pull off. Anyway, here's Bisalissy's deck code if you cannot be without him:

AAECAf0ECHG4CMKhA7+kA/OvA4y2A7i2A4/OAwuKAckDqwTLBOYE7QSfmwP0qwPsrwP3uAPl0QMA

Paladin

Scholomance Academy Duel Paladin deck

Commencement (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAZ8FCowBwgbWmQOKmgOYqAPfqQOnywOx0QO/0QO71AMK3AP5kwOGnAODoAOWtgPKuAPzuwOezQPS0QOs1AMA

Cost: 9760 Dust

If you like the idea of cheating out high-cost minions with spells, Duel Paladin may be the deck for you. Thijs' version keeps things nice and simple. Your opening strategy is to generate a busy board using spells like First Day of School and Air Raid to survive until turn five. Once you’ve drawn into Duel!, play it and watch as your opponent struggles to clear your big minions.

This build rewards being greedy, thanks to Commencement which summons a minion from your deck, but this time with Taunt and Divine Shield. Cheating out cards like Colossus of the Moon and Deathwing will allow you to dominate matches with ease.

Priest

Scholomance Academy Tempo Priest deck

Devout Pupil (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAa0GBN6+A/vRA4KUA5a6Aw3XzgP9pwO70QP4ApO6A6TVA7TRA8PMA+m6A8idA9UI49ED1AoA

Cost: 4800 Dust

Tempo Priest was an off-meta deck during Ashes of Outland, but the new Scholomance cards should see the archetype thrive. Pathra's Tempo Priest build ensures you're never short of cards to play on curve, helping you to maintain a lead over your opponent.

Frazzled Freshman's 1/4 stats make it a sticky opening play. It's a solid base for building the rest of your board, and you can make sure it hangs around by coupling it with spells like Power Word: Feast, which gives a minion +2/+2 and fully restores its health at the end of the turn. Further buffs from Apotheosis and Inner Fire see it grow into a decent threat. One you've played a few spells, your Devout Pupil becomes cheap enough to play for zero mana.

This deck may lack card draw, but with Mindrender Illucia you have plenty of resources to keep you going until you seal your victory on turn eight.

Rogue

Scholomance Academy Aggro Weapon Rogue deck

Secret Passage (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAEBAaIHAu2+A6vSAw60AcsDzQPuBogH4ge5uAO6uAPPuQOqywOI0AOL0AOK1APV1AMA

Cost: 6480 Dust

Aggro Rogue hasn’t been as prevalent since the rotation largely due to Myra’s Unstable Element rolling out of Standard earlier this year. This deck is likely to see a resurgence, and JalexanderHS has a good feel for how a revitalised version could look.

Secret Passage may be one of Hearthstone’s best card draw options, to the point where I wouldn't be surprised if it gets nerfed shortly after the expansion. For one mana, players can replace their hand with five fresh cards from their deck. The only downside is that you get your old hand back after one turn, but even that is entirely situational.

If Aggro Rogue makes a return, Secret Passage combined with Self-Sharpening Sword (after your hero attacks, gain +1 attack) and Vulpera Toxinblade (your weapon has +2 attack) will be the reason why.

Shaman

Scholomance Academy Highlander Shaman deck

Devolving Missiles (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAaoIHvUErZEDipQDuZkDxpkD/KMDkKcDrK0Du60D57ADgbEDkbED5LcD5rcD27gD5LgDk7kDl7kDmLkDk8IDs8wD28wD3cwD4MwDnM4D0M4D9c4DodEDrtID9tYDAAA=

Cost: 19560 Dust

If you're looking for a value-based deck, there's nothing better than Highlander Shaman. Trump's deck shows us how the Scholomance Academy expansion gives Shaman a boost against aggro builds, which we're bound to see often.

Dual-class Devolving Missiles will be invaluable for downsizing scary boards as it targets enemy board-dwellers and turns them into others that cost one less. Ras Frostwhisper can handle a group of small threats, but its powers are significantly boosted when paired with Squallhunter.

When your health is on the low side, Tidal Wave and Walking Fountain have you covered. As always, these will keep you going until you're able to summon Dragonqueen Alexstrasza for your big power turn.

Warlock

Scholomance Academy Soul Fragment Zoo Warlock deck

Flesh Giant (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAf0GAta5A8/SAw7XzgPCCMzSA9XRA4idA83SA8u5A6zLA//OA9bOA4GlA7jOA/+kA8HRAwA=

Cost: 8400 Dust

Soul Fragments are a new addition in the Scholomance Expansion. These spells are shuffled into your deck, restoring two health to your hero when drawn, and they feature heavily in Brian Kibler's Flesh Giant Zoo build.

This deck relies on lots of cheap minions—including Lackeys—to build up a board quickly, paving the way to an aggressive early game. Then it's time to drop a hefty 8/8 Flesh Giant onto the board, which costs one less every time your hero's health changes. Let's just say this card should be very cost effective by the time you're ready to use it.

Darkglare refreshes your mana crystals whenever you take damage, but Warlocks specialise in sacrificing their health for powerful gains, so don't be afraid to lower yours. Soul Fragments occasionally top up your health, but cards like Shadowlight Scholar and Void Drinker encourage you to destroy them and send more damage your opponent's way. Or they'll buff your attack and health stats, instead.

Warrior

Scholomance Academy Big Warrior deck

Rattlegore (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAQcIkQb2lgPfqQPfrQO+uQP2wgP5wgOr1AMLS6IE/weWlAPbrQO4uQPAuQPizAPjzAOnzgPS0QMA

Cost: 12120 Dust

Alliestrasza's Big Warrior is all about overwhelming your opponent with imposing threats—it's all in the name, really. There are plenty of cards to help you avoid taking damage until you can coax your beefy minions onto the field, demonstrated in Alliestrasza's highlight video.

Controlling the early game is key to your survival so Descent of Dragons card Ramming Speed and Ashes of Outland's Bladestorm help keep enemies at bay, alongside Brawl and Execute. Rush minions are on hand to mop up any residual threats and help you to protect your own, such as Troublemaker, which summons two 3/3 Ruffians that attack random enemies at the end of your turn.

Making the most of your large threats is dual-class newcomer Commencement. This seven-mana spell summons a minion from your deck, which is likely to be on the large side as a third of your deck costs seven mana or more. Rattlegore stands out as potentially one of the most irritating Deathrattle cards printed in recent history, resummoning with -1/-1 each time it dies. Your big plays revolve around the likes of Deathwing, Mad Aspect, The Boom Reaver, and Colossus of the Moon, all of which can be copied using Dimensional Ripper.