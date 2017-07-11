The Intel Core i5-7600K is on sale for $188

Update: It looks like this deal is sold out, but we'll keep an eye out to see if more stock appears.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is in full swing, and we're hard at work collecting all the best deals we can find. The best CPU deal we've found is Intel's Core i5-7600K, which is currently on sale for $188, down from $243.

We think the Core i5-7600K is the best gaming processor to put in mid-range gaming PC builds. It gives you all the CPU performance you need for high-end gaming, while performing well (though not quite as well as the i7-7700K) at CPU-heavy tasks like streaming and video rendering.

At $188, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the i5-7600K, which usually retails for more than $230. We already recommend the i5-7600K for its sweet spot of price versus performance, so knocking another $40 off makes this an absolutely outstanding deal. If you're in the market for a new CPU, this is definitely one to jump on.

