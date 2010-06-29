Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch notes

DICE have clarified that the new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will hit at 11AM tomorrow (Weds) morning, UK time - 5AM Eastern Daylight Time. Here are the patch notes, including classics like "Knifing people in the back works again".



Server - Some potential sources for lag/rubberbanding have been eliminated



Server - The old reserved slots has been replaced by a kick-on-demand system like in BF2



Server - Log file for server admins: all remote admin interface commands/events are logged



Server - Log file for server admins: major server events + all chat messages are logged



Server - Idle kick is controllable



Server - Profanity filter can be disabled



Server - Teamkill-kick system is controllable



Server - Ticket counts and bleed rate are controllable per-level



Server - Infantry only mode available per-level



Server - Initial spawn delay and respawn delay are adjustable



Server - Server description can be up to 400 characters, and use "|" for line breaks



Server - Banlist can contain up to 10.000 entries



Server - reduced latency in packet handling





Admin Interface - fixed the player.onKill spam that occasionally happened



Admin Interface - ensured that player.onJoin events always report the player name



Admin Interface - events triggered when people spawn



Admin Interface - much more info on kills



Admin Interface - detailed stats are reported at end-of-round





Gameplay - Various minor level bugfixes



Gameplay - Helicopter handling has been tweaked



Gameplay - Weapon tweaks have been implemented based on PC public feedback



Gameplay - Tracer dart gun speed has been changed from 300 m/s to 200 m/s



Gameplay - Fixed technical hang when a crate was armed outside of the combat area



Gameplay - "Victory is near" message was shown for the wrong team on Valparaíso, this has been fixed



Gameplay - Countermeasures can be fired when driving a helicopter



Gameplay - The brightness of the pilot view in the Russian helicopter has been reduced



Gameplay - Advanced Spotting scope works better



Gameplay - Knifing people in the back works again (we backed out the change for Server R11)



Gameplay - Hit box for moving targets expands based on the speed of the targets movement



Gameplay - G36 now has crosshair when in Hardcore mode





Server Browser - Servers are sorted into 3 categories: Normal, Modified, Hardcore



Server Browser – Added support for retrieving update progress



Server Browser - Now refreshes information



Server Browser - Join queue system when attempting to join a full server



Server Browser - All settings are automatically saved between sessions



Server Browser - Pings are sent via an alternate mechanism, which should work for non-Admin users as well





Client - Fixed DX9 issue, which likely caused graphics glitches and perhaps crashes



Client - Fixed some crashes



Client - Toggle/hold crouch is user controllable



Client - Toggle/hold zoom is user controllable



Client - Vsync bugfixed for DX10/DX11



Client - Rewritten how settings are written to disk; this should reduce/eliminate the spawn lag



Client - Fixed bug where a player could join a server before the stats has been downloaded



Client - New chat system allows chatting when dead and keeps a 100 lines log



Client - Improved Play Now functionality



Client - Removed K/D ratio and Skill Level filters in the leaderboards



Client - Any points you get while being dead will be added to your score



Client - Reduced negative mouse acceleration



Client - Increased health on the Cobra to match other vehicles



Client - More informative disconnection/kick reasons



Client - Support for Map Packs so PC gets future VIP maps at the same time as consoles



Balance



Slightly increased the damage of the UZI at long range.



The AKs74u now has more felt recoil when aiming.



The G3, VSS, and all SemiAutomatic rifles now settle slightly faster between shots when aiming.



The PKM, Type 88LMG, G3, An94, and 40mm shotgun have returned to their former glory.



Increased the damage of the MG3 to bring it in line with the rest of the LMGs.



Fixed a bug where the Saiga12 with slugs would do too much damage at long range.



Fixed a bug where the SVU would do too little damage at long range.



Fixed a bug where M95 rounds would not kill armored targets with headshots.



[From the official forums .]