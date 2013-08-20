Battlefield 4 Premium announced, five expansions planned, beta launches early October

Maps! Modes! Levolution! Premium! More ridiculous remixes of the Battlefield theme! It was an info barrage as DICE shot visual bullets into the face of Gamescom attendees, finishing off the EA conference more revelations about their FPS sequel. In fairness, many of those announcements could have been predicted by those well versed in recent history. Most notably that Battlefield 4 will, like Battlefield 3 before it, offer an optional Premium upgrade, given early access to the five planned DLC packs.

Here's what DICE have in store for Premium members:



Battlefield 4 Second Assault – Includes four fan-favorite Battlefield 3™ maps now re-imagined with the power of Frostbite™ 3. Available first on Xbox One.

Battlefield 4 China Rising – Players fight for dominance across the vast and majestic Chinese mainland. Available December 2013.

Battlefield 4 Naval Strike – Experience dynamic ocean combat as the Chinese armada takes the fight to the sea. Available Spring 2014.

Battlefield 4 Dragon's Teeth – The US strikes back engaging in all-out urban warfare. Available Summer 2014.

Battlefield 4 Final Stand – Bring the war to its epic conclusion. Available Summer 2014.

Two-weeks early access to all expansion packs for that competitive edge

Unique personalization options including camos, paints, emblems, dogtags and more

Priority position in server queues

New content every week

12 bonus Battlefield 4 Battlepacks

DICE also announced the game's beta, which will launch in early October, just a few weeks before the game's full release.

Then, finally, as our brains were near bursting from fact overload, we were treated to a visual tease of the Paracel Storm map:

The future is distorted bass being fired into your eardrums forever.

Battlefield 4 is released in October 29th in North America, and October 31st in Europe.

Gamescom coverage cannot be stopped. You may as well just read it all .