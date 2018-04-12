Bathtub Geralt is now a Nendoroid figurine

Nendoroid has unveiled its own spin on Geralt of Rivia, complete with his now iconic bathtime pose. Due in September this year, this slant on the White Wolf comes with a range of accessories, and is priced at ¥4,815 pre-tax via Good Smiles (which XE loosely converts to £31.50/$44.85 before shipping).

For that, expect a pair of steel and silver swords, a hand of Gwent cards and, of course, a wooden bathtub. As you'll see in the images below, the Butcher of Blaviken is as handsome as ever in Nendoroid form, however an interchangeable face plate depicts his veiny potion overdose look which is never not scary.

Check him out:

Nendoroid Geralt joins the likes of Portal 2's Atlas, The Flash and Mario.

Of course, developer CD Projekt RED once sent us a statue of The Witcher series protagonist bathing with his favourite magazine. In case you'd forgotten, that looks like this:

Will this meme ever end? I hope not.