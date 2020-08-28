Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer introduces Ragnar Lothbrok's Drengr

The Future Games Show revealed a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla today teasing some of the mythical beasts and beings you may encounter as you journey through Norway and England: A dog, three sisters, and six guys with nothing better to do.

First up is the Black Shuck, a creature based on a common English myth about big black dogs with evil intent. This one, specific to East Anglia, is "a black shaggy dog that's the devil incarnate," narrative director Darby McDevitt says in the video, although it looks to be more the size of a pony.

Next are the Daughters of Lerion, who McDevitt describes as an "homage to Shakespeare": Cordelia, Regan, and Goneril are a "quasi-historical" reference to a legendary historical figure, Leir of Britain, who also served as the foundation for King Lear. They seek to protect the legacy of their father, who was betrayed by the people of East Anglia, and while they may not be looking to make friends, you'll also discover on your travels that there may be more to their stories than meets the eye.

The third group teased in the video is maybe the one fans have most been looking forward to, at least indirectly: The lost Drengr of Ragnar Lothbrok, a famed Viking who came to England roughly ten years before Assassin's Creed Valhalla. He caused a lot of trouble, made a lot of enemies, and eventually found himself face-down in a big hole filled with poisonous snakes. He left behind six Drengr—warriors, basically—who were cast adrift, without purpose or direction, after his death. You won't meet Lothbrok himself (sorry) but through them you may have the opportunity to discover more about the man, his story, and his final fate.

"You'll find these Drengr scattered throughout England and Norway, and they each have a story to tell," McDevitt explains. "Each of them wants to die in a glorious battle so that they can be with their beloved Ragnar in Valhalla. Eivor will have an opportunity to meet with them, get their side of the story, and then send them to their ultimate reward."

McDevitt emphasized that these encounters are not part of the main story. "You'll find them just by exploring the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla," he says. "We put a lot of care and effort into rewarding people who just want to get off the beaten path."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes out on November 17. For a closer look at what's in store, don't miss our hands-on preview from July.