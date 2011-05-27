Today in the office Owen and I went head to head at lunchtime in Frozen Synapse to decide who between us is the VERY BEST AT EVERYTHING. You can find out the answer in the match above. I control the awesome red guys and Owen's bossing the snotty green dudes.

We'll have a rematch soon enough, that's for sure. But what else has been happening in PC gaming today? Find out, in this week's final edition of And in other PC gaming news...

There has been a ton of DLC announcements today, from Dawn of War 2 Retribution, Homefront and Section 8 above to the release of the new Shogun 2 pack earlier. What do you think of these mini-bite addons, do you think they're a good idea? Or would you rather pay for something more substantial, like an expansion? Let us know in the comments.