Duke Nukem Forever - Duke poses

With the release of the Hitman teaser trailer , the temptation to spin round and round in my chair screaming "HITMAAAN!" is strong. But I've restrained myself for a few moments at least to polish up our latest list of everything that's been happening in PC gaming today.

Before you dive in, you might be interested in news of a Rift free trial , or Steam pre-orders for Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Duke Nukem Forever . Speaking of Duke Nukem Forever. We've played it in multiplayer. Here's what we think .

Right, time to set Hitman: Blood Money installing. Before I go, I'll just leave this list of today's PC gaming happenings right here. Have a glance for more info on Mass Effect 3, Call of Duty 3 and Tomb Raider.

  • RPS have found a trailer for upcoming zombie game, Dead Block .

  • More snippets from last night's Activision earnings call . Call of Duty 3 said to have an "unprecedented online universe."

  • Via Reddit , here's a million dollar PC called " the Murderbox ." It's so awesome it's posing on top of a skyscraper.

  • Spoiler alert! A leaked sample of a Tomb Raider voice acting audition script reveals more about the new Lara.

  • Even more spoilers ahoy! More Mass Effect 3 details have emerged from the latest issue of OXM.

  • A federally supported US institution has officially recognised games as art .

  • Age of Empires Online is set to be released in Autumn .

Today in the PC gamer office, Craig has been playing a little bit of Brink. We'll be bringing you our thoughts on the game soon. Are you looking forward to it? Are you playing it already? What do you think?

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
