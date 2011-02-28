The PC Gamer office has been spookily deserted today. Most of us have been out and about, looking at the many exciting games heading our way. Things have been relatively quiet on the news front too, though the new Serious Sam game sounds as though it's going to be mental.

This is the calm before the storm. The Games Developer Conference is about to kick off in San Francisco, which means everything's about to get very exciting indeed. Owen's warming up on the sidelines right now, ready to take over and bring you all the latest from the conference as it happens. Tim will also be liveblogging his way through today's announcements and revelations.

But here's something to tide you over 'til all that begins, a list of everything that's been going on in PC gaming in the run up to the start of GDC, and a clue as to what Tim Edwards got up to last night.



Vadejuegos interview the Magicka developers on the advantages of releasing games digitally, and the disadvantages of streaming game services.

King Arthur 2 is set to have bigger and more spectacular battlefields, according to this interview with Hooked Gamers.

Onlive are offering a free console and a copy of Metro 2033 with every pre-order of Homefront .

The Homefont devs think first person shooters should take more risks .

A new Shogun 2 dev diary has the game's creators talking about the history of Total War.

Painkiller: Redemption is out now .

TakeTwo have been buying up some domain names that might well have something to do with Grand Theft Auto V .

The Rift developers talk to Strategy Informer about the lessons they've learned from watching the disastrous launch of Final Fantasy XIV, lessons like "don't release a buggy game because we should have learned that twenty years ago." Burn .

Bioware say people shouldn't be afraid to give role playing games a try.

Last night an interdimensional portal to a nightmare water-world opened up above my head and vomited angry alligators at me. Rift's scary portals have a habit of popping up out of nowhere, and you never quite know what they're going to throw at you. My skeletal companion and I vanquished the alligators with a series of swift curses and the occasional smack with a magical staff, once again re-establishing mammalian superiority. What's the most unexpected thing that's ever happened to you in a game?