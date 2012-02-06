We'll be showing off more of Duncan Harris' excellent screenshot work - like the image above - as time goes on. You can see the full version at Dead End Thrills .

From videogame photography to videogame history. Graham took a look at the first hours of Minecraft , as unwitting TIGSource forumites witnessed the birth of one of the most important games of recent years - as well as the beginning of a job for life for Notch's accountant. Bethesda finally announced a release date for the Skyrim Creation Kit , which while a little more complicated than stacking blocks will allow you to start making your own mods from tomorrow. Finally, the third part of our Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai interview series revealed that the average player spends more than a hundred hours in the game.

In other PC gaming news, the Jem'Hadar are on their way to Star Trek Online, THQ need help funding their Warhammer 40,000 MMO, and 13,000 people turn out to protest Valve's silence over Half-Life 3. All this and more below.



VideoGamer report on the Dominion warships heading to Star Trek Online with the Episode 4 update.



THQ are looking for help to keep Warhammer 40,000: Dark Millennium Online alive, say Gamasutra .



Kotaku have this write up of last weekend's mass Half-Life 2 gathering. It didn't hit the showing of 50,000 promised by its Steam group, but 13,000 isn't bad. There are worse ways to protest than playing one of the best PC games of all time.



Final Fantasy XIV's producer details upcoming updates for the troubled MMO.



Also on Gamasutra , EA's Vancouver studio - which has previously worked on FIFA and Need For Speed - is hit by a round of lay-offs.



Dungeon Defenders is doing very well, report Joystiq . No immediate word on how many of those 500,000 sales were on Steam.



Gamasutra interview Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning's lead world designer.



RPS take a look at where your money spent on old games really goes.



Will you be trying your hand at Skyrim mod creation, readers? If so, what do you have in mind?