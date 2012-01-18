Today was a day of downtime. Anti-SOPA/PIPA protests blocked - or at the very least put a splash screen in front of - Wikipedia, reddit, and a host of games sites. Meanwhile, anti-aliasing protests took down Star Wars: The Old Republic in the form of the delayed patch 1.1. When the lights come back on, we'll hopefully live in a world of smooth edges and a public passionate about the integrity of the internet.
In the PC gamer office, we took advantage of a wiki-TOR-and-/r/gaming/-less day to plan our living room gaming PCs . Elsewhere on the internet, details crept out about the future of World of Warcraft, CCP's World of Darkness MMO, and EVE Online. Publishers demanding payment from pirates were uncovered by TorrentFreak, and one of the designers behind Skyrim took us through procedural game narrative. All this and more in today's roundup:
- Shane Liesegang, game designer at Bethesda, talks about procedural narrative in games.
- TorrentFreak report that Square Enix, Codemasters and others are demanding payment from alleged pirates.
- Edge on Raspberry Pi, the tiny computer designed to get kids into programming.
- Videogamer.com interview World of Warcraft quest designer Dave Kosak about the end of Cataclysm and the game's future.
- GamerLive.tv interview CCP's Chris McDonough about the World of Darkness MMO and the influence of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.
- CCP post the minutes of EVE's latest CSM meeting .
- Kotaku shows off pixel artist Pieceoftoast's lovely take on Mass Effect, Portal, Deus Ex and BioShock.
- Rich Stanton attempts to end the 'are games art?' debate over on Eurogamer .
- EA make their own claim for games being art with The Sims 3 Showtime Katy Perry Collector's Edition trailer.
What protest did you stage today, readers?