What kind of day has it been? A day of late-comers, that's what. After a lengthy hiatus the Tales of Monkey Island special edition has finally come out, and the Fallout: New Vegas Dead Money DLC will finally be coming to PC. Better late than never. But only one game has dominated the headlines today. Battlefield 3 is on the way. Only time will tell if it can be as epic and exciting as its predecessors, but we can't wait to find out.

Plenty more has been going on in the land of PC gaming. Hundreds of Sims have loved and lost, thousands of newbies have been fragged in Call of Duty: Black Ops. We've condensed everything you really need to know into a handy list, compiled below.



A tough decision to start the day. Which would you choose?

A new Mass Effect 2 appearance pack is out

The Men of War: Assault Squad open beta is live on Steam . It has magnificent tanks.

Darkspore has a special edition, and a trailer to prove it.

Surgery simulator release date announced !

A professor of game design says gaming needs to interact more with academia . Worth a ponder.

You love Facebook games, right? EA sure does .

Team 17 supremo Martyn Brown leaves the company.

How did you react to the Skyrim teaser trailer ? Was it like this ?

Griefing in Garry's Mod. Won't somebody think of the children?

It's Friday, which means we get to stop writing about games so that we can go home and play more games. I'm polishing my +1 Mace of Rat-twatting ready to join this weekend's Rift beta, whilst simultaneously resisting the lure of Eve Online's mighty spreadsheets and Supreme Commander 2's apocalyptic battlefields. What are you folks planning to play this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.