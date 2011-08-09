Today in the PC Gamer offices we tunnelled deep into the bowels of the earth, unleashed a torrent of infinite demons and were driven mad by the revelation... and in the game . Yes, we brought you our Dwarf Fortress diary , which is actually a fairly accurate depiction of life at PC Gamer. Tony really does drop fish whenever surprised, and Rich spends almost as much time making furniture from the bones of his enemies as he does writing.

RockPaperShotgun spot the first signs of Prey 1's Tommy in Prey 2.



Remember Lords of Uberdark ? Well they've just hit their donation total and released an alpha to those who backed them. Thanks to M_the_C for tipping us off.



A blog post at Carbine talks about the process of developing their mysterious new game .



Hearts of Iron 3: For the Motherland has just gotten a massive patch.



