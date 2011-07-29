Endermen; a scary name for a terrifying creature. Notch talked about his ongoing attempts to frighten the PC gaming community to death earlier, explaining that that... oh God, I just saw one. He was carefully re-arranging Owen's desk but now he's stopped and is just staring at me. I can't look away, I can't break eye contact and I absolutely can't blink or he'll get me.

What I can do though is give you a round up of today's PC gaming news.



The Battlefield Heroes devs tweet us that they're giving away free Minecraft shirts this weekend.



Chantelise came out today on Steam. It's made by EasyGameStation and translated by Carpe Fulgar, the same combo that did Recettear.



A Redditor spots a Gearbox forum post which says they'll be patching Duke Nukem Forever to include the ability to carry four weapons at once.



RockPaperShotgun has some new Tribes: Ascend screenshots.



Destructoid report that if you buy the Humble Indie Bundle you'll get to play Minecraft till August 14th.



EA Sports tell Now Gamer they're interested in publishing indie games.



Joystiq report that Gamestop will let you pay for your digital games by trading in physical ones.



Massively spot an ArenaNet blog post that confirms they'll be showing off Guild Wars 2's PvP at Gamescom.



Okay readers, my eyes are starting to dry out so I need you to answer me something quickly; how should I deal with this Enderman?