An exciting moment for you here readers; LewieP lets us know that Team Meat have revealed the teaser trailer for their next game. We can't tell much at this stage, but it looks like a provocative and thoughtful affair, truly postmodern in its artistic endeavour. The presentation here is awe inspiring and the soundtrack is so haunting that, and I'm not afraid to admit this, I cried a little after watching it.

What do you think of the trailer readers? Did it move you emotionally? Teach you a little about yourself? I personally was humbled by the experience.