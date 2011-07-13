Tim Schafer has pitched to a lot of executives in his time, but this one looks like a really tough cookie. He's dealt with Activision and EA, but now he's in the big leagues, meeting with the Cookie Monster. "Zombies kinda 2007?" Hasn't Mr Monster seen Dead Island ? Still, Tim comes out on top in the end with a characteristically unusual idea. He works hard too, he's already got a tech demo running.
- Edge report that Day[9] has organised a Starcraft II tournament between Amazon, Dropbox, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Yelp and Zynga. Who's your money on?
- Notch tweets that the Minecraft Adventure Update will be playable at PAX.
- Codemasters tell CVG they think UK developers should work more closely together to combat competition from overseas.
- Eurogamer say the massive Darkfall 2.0 update may wipe characters for current players of the MMO.
- A redditor notes that Dell have a suspiciously familiar logo on their website .
- IGN has thirty minutes of Deus Ex:Human Revolution footage.
