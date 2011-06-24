Team Fortress 2 is free! That's the big news of the day with a big update and Meet the Medic into the bargain Valve have even managed to do what we once thought impossible and overtake Counter Strike in the Steam most played list . We'll certainly be playing over the weekend. If you haven't played before then check out our beginner's guide .
A roundup of the rest of today's news lies within.
- @ DynamixBoon points us to a response to the Eve: Incarna controversy from CCP.
- RockPaperShotgun report Homefront has just got a demo , and has been knocked down to half price to celebrate.
- Crytek tell destructoid Crysis 2 'backfired' on PC.
- Trion Worlds aren't taking credit for the drop in WoW subscriptions, they think WoW hasn't changed enough.
- Darkworks, who once worked on I Am Alive, are making an new horror fps .
- The resurrected Hellgate: London will start open beta on June 30th.
- Cthulhu Saves the World is coming to Steam and Gamersgate on July 13th for only $3.
So readers, are there any of you that didn't already own TF2? Will you be trying it out? How about the old hands, tempted to go back?