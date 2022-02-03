Absolute legend gets Counter-Strike 'Door stuck!' meme tattooed on his body forever

Audio player loading…

We all have our favourite memes but, as a longtime Counter-Striker, every so often I see a door and have a chuckle to myself. That's because at that precise moment in time, the words "Door stuck! Door stuck!" are rattling through my mind, swiftly followed by "out of my way son!" This video has been around since 2007 and, for me at least, just never gets old.

The video acquired such popularity it's since been remixed countless times, there are surprisingly detailed videos on its origins, the "Door Stuck!" guy has been found and interviewed, and even Valve got in on the act in various ways over the years, before the meme appeared in-game on a sticker.

Now, the ultimate tribute: Redditor ne0tas had a buddy apprenticing at a tattoo place. "So I thought I'd give them some business and this was the first thing that popped in my head to get haha."

I'm not a tattoo type of guy but, if I was, I wouldn't be messing about with skulls and roses: Get me a Door Stuck on one arm, and Out Of My Way Son on the other. Ne0tas was asked why they chose this particular expression, to which came the very good answer: "Because I thought it would be funny. And Counter-Strike was something I loved when I was younger so much, so why not put such a huge moment in CS history on me?"

This is, of course, far from the first creative tattoo in Counter-Strike history. Perhaps the most impressive just in terms of visual ingenuity and execution is PuteKiller's Chicken Bomb tattoo.

(Image credit: Putekiller)

Personally though, I've got to give it to Schulteborn. One of my favourite elements of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the little character shoutouts before matches start, and this one is the best.