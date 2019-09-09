Teamfight Tactics 9.17 patch notes: New dragon champion Pantheon joins the fight

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.17 released in August, bringing with it a new Dragon champion called Pantheon. This patch also addresses some bugs with the new Hextech origin champions.

Check page 2 for our archive of all previous Teamfight Tactics patch notes.

If you don't want to look at the full notes, what you need to know is that Assassins are trading in some damage for additional critical strike chance and Shapeshifters are going to have an easier time transforming.

Let's take a look at what's changed in this patch.

Teamfight Tactics 9.17 patch notes

Pantheon

Starting/Total Mana: 100/150 ⇒ 150/200

Armor: 100 ⇒ 80

Ability Damage: 15%/30%/45% maximum Health ⇒ 10%/20%/30% maximum Health

Stun Duration: 4/6/8 ⇒ 2/2/2

Guardian

Related to our new friend.

Bonus Armor: 50 ⇒ 35

New Champion

Pantheon

Class: Guardian | Cost: 5 Gold | Origin: Dragon

Grand Starfall: Pantheon leaps in the air, crashing down towards the farthest enemy, stunning them for 4/6/8 seconds. Enemies in Pantheon's path take 15%/30%/45% of their Maximum Health as Magic Damage. They then burn for an additional 20% of their Maximum Health as True Damage over 10 seconds. Applies Grievous Wounds.

Systems

The first carousel now has all 2 cost units.

Ghost armies now benefit from Trait bonuses. They’re actually spooky now!

Attack Speed cap has been increased from 2.5 to 5.0. So fast.

Tooltips have been updated to be more clear, and numbers scale with Ability Power.

Traits

Assassin

Increased the delay before Assassins jump so they can access the backline more often.

(3) Trait Bonus: 125% Crit Damage ⇒ 75% Crit Damage & 10% Crit Chance

(6) Trait Bonus: 350% Crit Damage ⇒ 150% Crit Damage & 25% Crit Chance

Hextech

Item disable duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

Noble

Armor & Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 50

Healing: 35 ⇒ 25

Ranger

Double Attack Speed chance: 25%/65% ⇒ 30% /70%

Shapeshifter

Nidalee Total Mana: 100 ⇒ 85

Jayce Armor: 30 ⇒ 35

Jayce will now transform at max mana, even if there is no one in range to knock away.

Shyvana Total Mana: 100 ⇒ 85

Gnar Total Mana: 125 ⇒ 100

Yordle

Dodge chance: 30%/55% ⇒ 35%/60%

Champions

Graves

Adjusted his interaction with Rapidfire Cannon. He maintains the range bonus but it now narrows his bullet spread, like a shotgun choke.

Warwick

Health: 600 ⇒ 650

Lissandra

Health: 450 ⇒ 500

Starting Mana/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 0/85

Ability Damage: 150/275/400 ⇒ 175/325/475

Lucian

Relentless Pursuit's second shot now scales with Lucian's attack speed.

Gangplank

Ability Damage: 200/325/450 ⇒ 150/250/350

Leona

Stun Duration: 5/8/11 seconds ⇒ 5/7/9 seconds

Healing Changes

Grievous Wounds Healing Reduction: 100% ⇒ 80%

The Bloodthirster Healing: 50% of Damage ⇒ 40% of Damage

Hextech Gunblade Healing: 33% of Damage ⇒ 25% of Damage

Swain Demonflare Healing: 50/90/130 ⇒ 40/70/100

Redemption Healing: 1500 ⇒ 1200

Bug Fixes

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Infinity Edge losing more crit damage than it should

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Ionic Spark not re-enabling its effect.

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Zeke Herald not re-enabling its effect.

Hextech: Fixed disabled Locket of the Iron Solari not re-enabling its effect.

Improved Shyvana’s ability logic. She now looks for spots to jump to that are far away from her target.

Fixed Rek’Sai not properly knocking up her target at longer distances.

Fixed Warwick spawning a new Warwick if he dies mid-leap.

Fixed Warwick's Ability Damage scaling with his bonus Attack Damage.

Ahri will no longer cast her ability at an enemy not in range.

Lucian now correctly triggers launch attack effects (Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) on his first auto after his dash.

Fixed Luden’s not triggering if the target of the spell died.

Fixed Vi ult sometimes chain hitting the same enemy.

Little Legends that get inside the initial shared draft barrier before it comes down are now booted out.

Miscellaneous