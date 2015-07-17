10 games to play while you wait for Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is out on November 10. That means four long months waiting for the follow-up to Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPG. What to do in the meantime? If the Fallout series has taught us anything, it's that sealing yourself away in a underground bunker is not necessarily the best idea. Far better to stay above ground and play some games.

But which games? Naturally, you can look to us for suggestions. We've rounded up 10 games you can play with you wait for Fallout 4 to appear. Specifically, we've focused on games with a comparable theme or a focus on a mechanic that will feature predominantly in the Bethesda sequel. What we haven't done is picked past Fallout games, Elder Scrolls games, or even Wasteland 2. All are fine games well worth your time, but they're also a bit too obvious.

Maybe you have your own suggestions. Post them in the comments and, together, we'll make it to November.