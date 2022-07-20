Today's Wordle answer #396: Wednesday, July 20

Audio player loading…

Whether you're looking for the answer to today's Wordle or just a few hints to point you in the right direction, you'll find everything you need to solve the July 20 (396) puzzle just a short scroll away.

"Ah! No! Maybe? Of course! YES!" I am glad Wordle's such a huge phenomenon because if it wasn't, I'd look very strange to anyone who caught me talking to my monitor. Thank goodness I can quickly swivel my screen around to show them those familiar boxes and stave off any comments about strange behaviour without saying another word.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 20

The answer to today's puzzle is an interesting one: a phrase or feeling that's already been mentioned so often bringing it up again feels obvious and insincere, rather than helpful or affirming. One of today's consonants gets used twice, so watch out for that.

Today's Wordle answer (396)

Let's get you across the finish line. The answer to the July 20 (396) Wordle is TRITE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).