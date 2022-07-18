Today's Wordle answer #394: Monday, July 18

Audio player loading…

Whether you need a hint for today's puzzle or simply the answer to the Wordle of the day, I'm on hand to guide you through every aspect of the July 18 (394) challenge.

I do love a good start to the week. A warm drink, a cheeky snack to go with it, and a Wordle puzzle that unfolds with little effort—what could be better than that? Hopefully today's brain-teaser will go just as smoothly for you, but don't worry if it doesn't—you're already in the right place.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 18

There are multiple unrelated meanings for today's answer. This word can refer to the soft material sometimes used to make raised patterns on curtains and wallpaper and also loose groups of living beings—usually sheep.

Today's Wordle answer (394)

Let's make sure your week gets off to a good start. The answer to the July 18 (394) Wordle is FLOCK.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).