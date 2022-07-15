Today's Wordle answer #391: Friday, July 15

Audio player loading…

Let me give you the answer to today's Wordle—just keep scrolling and you'll see it. If that's too much too soon, you'll also find hints and tips on this page for the July 15 (391) challenge too.

Today's puzzle had me staring at my screen for far too long, chasing connections that weren't there and arranging the letters I had in completely the wrong order. I wouldn't mind so much if they didn't feel so painfully obvious once it's far too late to do anything about it.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 15

The answer to today's Wordle is a broad term that refers to physical as well as metaphorical thin triangular shapes. They make great doorstops when made of wood, and cheese is often cut into this shape. Less tangibly they can be driven between people, and smaller issues can be described as the "thin end" of a larger potential problem.

Today's Wordle answer (391)

You deserve a nice tidy row of green letters. The answer to the July 15 (391) Wordle is WEDGE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).