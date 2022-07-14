Today's Wordle answer #390: Thursday, July 14

Audio player loading…

Whether you're after general tips or the answer to today's Wordle in plain text, I'm here to give you all the help you need for the July 14 (390) puzzle.

I swear those green boxes sometimes take a day off because they seemed to take far too long to appear today. Like losing a set of car keys, the one thing you need is always in the last place you look—and in Wordle's case, you have to make sure you don't take too many guesses to find the answer, either.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 14

I hope you have your old biology textbooks at the ready, as today's answer is an internal organ. This one in particular is responsible for cleaning the blood, and can remarkably grow back if damaged. There are two unique vowels in today's word, kept apart by a relatively uncommon consonant.

Today's Wordle answer (390)

Sometimes all you need is the solution in capital letters, so let's make sure you get it. The answer to the July 14 (390) Wordle is LIVER.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).