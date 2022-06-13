Today's Wordle answer guide #359: Monday, June 13

I'm here to help you with the answer to the June 13 (359) Wordle. I dived straight into today's puzzle, determined to beat Monday through sheer force of will alone—and I'm as surprised as anyone to say this approach actually worked. Maybe it was sheer luck, but whatever the case it felt good to start the week with a quick win.

Maybe you did the same already, and just came by to dive into our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help. I've prepared a helpful hint, written down today's answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you how it all works.

Wordle June 13: A helpful hint

We're dealing with a generous word today, one often brought up when giving without expecting anything in return. This term covers anything from money to internal organs—it doesn't matter, so long as the object in question's been given freely. There's one vowel today, used twice.

Today's Wordle 357 answer

You deserve to start the week with a win. The answer to the June 13 (359) Wordle is DONOR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.